St Albans Centurions rugby league masters looking for more players to join their growing teams

Published: 4:41 PM May 5, 2021

St Albans Centurions' masters rugby league team, seen with their South London Silverbacks counterparts, are looking to expand their numbers further. - Credit: ST ALBANS RLFC

St Albans Centurions Masters have finally enjoyed a return to rugby league after a long wait - but have thrown an open invitation for any new players to join.

The Toulmin Drive-based club's oldest team has seen a massive uptake in numbers, leaving Mick O'Shea the tricky decision whether to run two or more teams.

The modified rules allow former stalwarts of the club a chance to pull on the club colours again and represent in a meaningful but safe way.

And it is also an opportunity for former and even current players of the union code to get involved again with a version of the sport.

The different coloured short system allows all abilities to be included, the only proviso is that you are aged 35 or over.

Masters players in rugby league have different rules depending on their age, as shown by the colour of their shorts. - Credit: ST ALBANS RLFC

New players are always welcome and the rules are easy to pick up.

For anyone interested in dusting off the boots again, get in touch with Mick O'Shea on 07989 898 842 or by going to the St Albans Centurions Masters on Facebook.