St Albans Centurions rugby league masters looking for more players to join their growing teams
- Credit: ST ALBANS RLFC
St Albans Centurions Masters have finally enjoyed a return to rugby league after a long wait - but have thrown an open invitation for any new players to join.
The Toulmin Drive-based club's oldest team has seen a massive uptake in numbers, leaving Mick O'Shea the tricky decision whether to run two or more teams.
The modified rules allow former stalwarts of the club a chance to pull on the club colours again and represent in a meaningful but safe way.
And it is also an opportunity for former and even current players of the union code to get involved again with a version of the sport.
The different coloured short system allows all abilities to be included, the only proviso is that you are aged 35 or over.
New players are always welcome and the rules are easy to pick up.
For anyone interested in dusting off the boots again, get in touch with Mick O'Shea on 07989 898 842 or by going to the St Albans Centurions Masters on Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 Five Guys coming to St Albans
- 2 Property Spotlight: A huge family home on a sought-after St Albans street
- 3 GP to retire after 52 years in the NHS
- 4 Why have police failed to prosecute over destruction of Smallford Pits wildlife site?
- 5 Housing boom sees St Albans homes earning more than their owners
- 6 St Albans MP describes fire safety row as ‘national scandal of epic proportions’
- 7 Hertfordshire estate agency chain acquires local rival
- 8 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
- 9 Woman stops Harpenden traffic in climate change protest
- 10 Mouth of the Tyne: Delight for Hebburn Town but FA Vase joy is hurt by lack of fans