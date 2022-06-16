St Albans Centurions looking to hold Southern Masters Festival

St Albans Centurions' masters side will have learnt a lot as they look to hold the Southern Masters Festival in 2023.

The team, made up of players aged 35 or over, travelled to Aldershot and Fleet for the 2022 edition, the tournament featuring teams from the Royal Navy, Aldershot, Southampton, Swindon, Medway and Cardiff.

Their next fixture is away to Medway Dragons on June 25 and anyone wishing to get involved should call Mick O'Shea on 07989 898 842 or by going to @CentsMastersRL on Twitter.

The first team went to the top of the East Rugby League after being awarded their latest game 24-0 against Cambridge Pride.

They play second-placed Bedford Tigers on Saturday.

They suffered defeat in the semi-final of the League Cup though, going down 50-38 at Brentwood Eels.

The game was very close at half time, 20-18 to the Eels, but Brentwood pulled away towards the end of the second half to go through to the final.