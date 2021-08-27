Successful celebration day in memory of Tony Bottomley and 50 years of rugby league in Hertfordshire
- Credit: ST ALBANS CENTS
Hertfordshire may not considered a hotbed of rugby league but there were big numbers celebrating one big anniversary and one big personality.
The day, hosted by St Albans Centurions at Toulmin Drive, saw three games in honour of 50 years of the sport in the county and the life of Tony Bottomley.
Three games were played out, with Cambridge University beating Hertfordshire U22s before the Cents masters and the main Centurions senior team beat squads recruited from the rest of the world.
Centurion Mick O'Shea said: "The masters game was reffed by Martin Flynn and saw the return of many past players including Andy Lake, Richard Smith, Owen Doyle, Paul Maloney, Roy Dube and Ken Edwards.
"Bill Jahn from Hemel Stags and Paul Kaiser from North Herts Crusaders were welcome representatives of their clubs and on the sideline was Lee Wood on behalf of where it all started 50 years ago, the Beehive Pub.
"It was a fantastic game ensued and all were presented with medals after by Craig and Carl Bottomley."
The day, organised by Len McMain and his team and featuring a mobile bar from sponsors White Swan, helped raise £1,300 for various charities.
