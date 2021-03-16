News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Centurions ready to expand playing opportunities with extra junior sides

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:11 PM March 16, 2021   
St Albans Centurions juniors in action

St Albans Centurions plan to run three junior teams this year. - Credit: ST ALBANS CENTURIONS

St Albans Centurions are looking to hit the ground running when the lockdown restrictions ease.

The current plan is for the East Rugby League season to start in May, making the Cents the only place to play competitive rugby in the district this side of September.

They will also be running an over-35 side too, however, it is at the junior levels where they hope to make the biggest impact.

They will run three junior sides this year, up two on previous campaigns, with squads at U14, U16 and U18.

That expansion has always been the hope of the Toulmin Drive-based club but it could be the perfect time to do so with the expectation that people will want to get more active in the fresh air having been stuck inside for close to three months.

They start training in April and will run sessions throughout the summer.

Follow the club's social media accounts for more information or go to https://stalbanscenturions.weebly.com

