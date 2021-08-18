Day of celebration as St Albans Centurions mark rugby league milestone and remember club legend
- Credit: ST ALBANS CENTS
St Albans Centurions will come together to celebrate both a rugby league milestone and a club legend with a mammoth day of fun.
The event on Sunday will mark 50 years of the sport in Hertfordshire while also commemorating the life of Tony Bottomley.
He was first-team manager and talisman at the club who died last year.
A spokesman for the club at the time said: "Tony did so much for us over the years and played a huge role in getting us to where we are now.
"He had massive influence not only at Centurions but in grassroots rugby as a whole, he poured his energy into the sport to help it grow and develop wherever he went.
"He will be deeply missed by all. We have lost a legend but the legacy he has left will always be in the heart of the Centurions."
The Toulmin Drive-based club are holding three games throughout the day, starting at 10am.
They will see Hertfordshire U22 take on Cambridge Uni before the Cents' masters take on the rest of the world.
It is then the turn of the Centurions first-team to tackle all-comers from around the globe in the main event.
Aside from the matches there will be a bar, refreshment stalls, raffles and many more.
The proceeds from the day will be split between the RFL Benevolent Fund, Prostrate Cancer and Rob Burrows MND.