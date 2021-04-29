St Albans Bowling Club encourage new members to discover joy and healthy benefits of bowls
- Credit: ST ALBANS BC
Keep active, stay healthy and make new friends - that's the message from St Albans Bowling Club as they get set for a brand-new season.
Like others from around the country, the Clarence Park-based club's campaign was severely disrupted last year as the pandemic and subsequent restrictions took hold.
This year though they have high hopes of playing a full and uninterrupted season and are encouraging anyone interested to give bowls a try.
A spokesman for the club said: "Bowls is a sport for all ages, genders and abilities. It is sociable, inexpensive, easy to learn, and no longer perceived as an older persons sport.
"It improves physical and mental health and is a great way to enjoy the summer weather and fresh air.
"We are the oldest club in St Albans, founded in 1903, and have a friendly, mixed membership of nearly 90 people.
"If you wish to arrange a visit and to learn more about free coaching at the club, where all equipment is provided, or if you have any questions, call Colin and Clare Orchard on 01727 854 129 or email recruitment.training@stabc.co.uk
