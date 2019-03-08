St Albans string the wins together once more with a comfortable home success

Adam Hounslow top-scored with 69 as St Albans beat Old Elizabethans. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

St Albans Cricket Club recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this season as they enjoyed a comfortable 57-run victory at home to Old Elizabethans.

Adam Hounslow set the tone with a gritty 69, helped by a half-century from Simon White and when they took the ball in hand, Harry Seagrave and Joe Regan in particular made sure the visitors to Clarence Park were never going to get too close.

The result means Saints are now sixth in Division Two A and assured of their place in the division next season.

Overcast conditions and a lost toss saw the home side put into bat and they suffered a slow start with Jonny Hall hitting one tamely to mid-off and then Oliver Coulman continuing his poor form with a duck.

Regan fortunately was quickly into his stride and some fine strokes helped the scoreboard move on to 75-2 in 15 overs.

He eventually fell for 31 after being a bit greedy with a straight delivery, while Tom O'Toole (33) also looked in command until trying to cut one off middle stump against the spin.

Hounslow though was anchoring the innings throughout all of this, with the opener offering an often-missing ingredient to the St Albans batting line-up.

It allowed White to cut loose at the other end but once Hounslow fell for 69, most of the impetus wa lost.

White would finish with an excellent 50 not out as Saints garnered 227-8 from their 50 overs.

He would be quickly into the action with the ball as well, claiming a wicket in his first over.

Jacob Roche was also bowling well and he too grabbed an early scalp and with the pair also being very economical, it left OEs with a lot to do.

They were 60-3 in 22 overs and that quickly descended to 87-6 eight overs later.

Regan took 3-39 in his 10 overs and Seagrave (3-31) struck early on his way to 3-31 but Saints seemed to lack the ruthlessness needed to finish the visitors off quickly and they would eventually limp to 170 all out in the penultimate over.

They travel to league leaders Holtwhites Trinibis on Saturday.

The seconds meanwhile beat Clifton by 64 runs to keep their slim promotion hopes from Division Five A alive.

Richard O'Toole hit 51 while Saqib Malik took 4-31.