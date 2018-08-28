Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans back in the winning groove after five-star showing against West Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:56 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 20 November 2018

St Albans' Harry Rayner in action against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans' Harry Rayner in action against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans Hockey Club’s men returned to winning ways with a convincing 5-1 home victory against rivals West Herts.

St Albans' Matt Davey goes airborne against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans' Matt Davey goes airborne against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Going into the match at Oaklands College West Herts were only two points off St Albans in the league table.

However the home side made sure of the points with a classy first-half display.

Skipper Matt Davey scored twice while Tariq Marcano bagged one as the Tangerines raced into a 3-0 half-time lead and although the second half was a scrappier affair, one which gave West Herts a goal and the chance of a fightback, further goals from Ian Scanlon and Simon Clapham ensured the victory.

Head coach John Barrett said: “It was an outstanding performance following last week’s first defeat of the season. I was very pleased with how the group responded, they came back fighting and displayed some fantastic hockey for large periods of the game.”

Saints make the short trip to Letchworth on Saturday.

More news stories

Video UK’s Strongest Man to return to St Albans in 2019

10:52 Fraser Whieldon
2017 champion Laurence Shahlaei introduced to the crowd at the UK's Strongest Man event held in Westminster Lodge last July. Picture: DANNY LOO

The UK’s Strongest Man contest will be returning to St Albans in 2019 after seeing success with this year’s event.

Major progress being made on St Albans civic centre development

09:06 Fraser Whieldon
The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

Major progress is being made on the ‘most ambitious development St Albans council has undertaken’.

St Albans coffee vendor launches biodegradeable pods

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The biodegradable pods from Coffee Ethic.

A St Albans vendor has launched biodegradable coffee pods to combat plastic waste.

Video Acclaimed duo to record new album live in Hertfordshire village church

Yesterday, 18:15 Alan Davies
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton.

An award-winning folk duo will be recording an album live in a village church in Hertfordshire this weekend.

Most read stories

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide