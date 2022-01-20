St Albans Striders and St Albans Athletics Club back on the cross-country beat
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
One week on from the county championships, cross-country was still firmly on the menu for the athletes of St Albans Striders and St Albans Athletics Club.
The next round of the Sunday League came from Cassiobury Park in Watford where Steve Buckle finished second with Stefano Federici the next Strider.
The club's first female across the line was Lucy Jones.
The Chiltern League fixture in Milton Keynes had begun the weekend with Will Bowran the first of the senior men from the club in 21st, followed by Adam Yorweth in 32nd.
Jones was again the leading female from the club, finishing 22nd while Hannah Burkhardt was 29th and Anna Jones 45th.
Those results meant the women finished second and the men ninth, with both lying fifth overall with one round to go.
In the younger age groups Conor Treloar was fifth for the U11 boys while Edward Goodwin was ninth, Joseph McGrath 11th and Jonah McNaught 12th.
Luke Carlin took a fine fifth in the U13 boys while newly-crowned county champion Georgia Tongue came home eighth in the girls' race.
Lily Kennedy was 21st, Annabella Newman 26th and Erin Russell 30th.
Sam Muldoon was rewarded for a consistent winter of training with a ninth-place finish in the U15 boys, ahead of team-mate Matthew Nichols in 17th.
Poppy Fisher took 23rd for the U15 girls ahead of team-mates Francesca Rollison (35th) and Charlotte Yau Ka (43rd).
The combined U17/U20 girls' race saw Sarah McGrath finish in third with Lily Tse 10th and Christy Durbin 22nd.
Saturday was also a special day for the St Albans Parkrun as they celebrated their 10th birthday.