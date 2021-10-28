Medal success for St Albans Athletics Club at relay championships
- Credit: ST ALBANS AC
St Albans Athletics Club enjoyed another good outing over cross-country in the 2021 relay championships.
The U17 team Sarah McGrath, Annabel Hedge and Lily Tse set a high target for the rest to follow by claiming bronze behind Crawley and Windsor.
But the U15 squad of Poppy Fisher, Phoebe Gill and Becks Cray did just that with a wonderful silver medal.
Fisher ran a solid first leg before Gill flew through the field to leave them second at the final changeover.
Cray slipped back to third early on but she kept in touch and powered home to take second place.
Gill's time of six minutes 46 seconds for the 2km was the fastest leg in the entire age group.
The U13 girls finished sixth with Georgia Tongue running the sixth fastest leg.
The U13 boys of Josh Hirst, Luke Carlin and Pranav Boodhumeah came home in seventh while there were two teams in the U15 age group.
Matthew Nicholls, Adam Smith and Mylo Neale came seventh while Tom Bailey, Sam Muldoon and James Dobbin were 11th.