St Albans Athletics Club enjoy strong showing at national cross country relays

Annabel Hedge of St Albans Athletics Club at the national cross-country relays. - Credit: ST ALBANS AC

St Albans Athletic Club's return to cross-country continued on the national stage - with some fine performances.

The National Cross Country Relays at Mansfield saw plenty involved across a number of age groups with the U17 girls in particular showing a clean pair of heels.

The team of Lily Tse , Annabel Hedge and Antonia Jubb and backed up their regional success by coming sixth behind some of the country's big clubs.

The U15 boys showed strength in depth with two complete teams, the best of them being Matthew Nicholls , Adam Smith and George Metcalfe who finished 14th out of 65.

The girls' team of Poppy Fisher, Phoebe Gill and Becks Cray finished 33rd with Gill the fastest of those in leg two.

Zac Segal ran as an incomplete team in the U17 race as his team-mates were struck down by illness and injury.

James McMurray, George Withers and father and son pair Will and Steve Bowran took part in the senior men’s race with McMurray's run the 10th fastest leg of the day.