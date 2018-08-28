St Albans Athletics Club form link with team from west African country Togo

St Albans Athletics Club have been busy over the winter break – forming a link-up with a club in Togo.

The link began with St Albans' Richard Fine collecting old shoes and equipment and taking them on his trip to the small west African country.

The link began with St Albans’ Richard Fine collecting old shoes and equipment and taking them on his trip to the small west African country.

And the club he found, in the capital city of Lome, were happy to receive the donations with the additions of some old AC vests.

Fine paid a visit to the club in Lome over Christmas.

He said: “The children have a great passion for athletics but are desperately poor and can not afford much equipment.

“They train on a small track, only 200m, under searing heat and often run barefoot.”

The Lome club immediately put the vests and equipment to good use in a local running competition as they did not have their own matching vests.

Fine added: “They were very grateful for all of the running equipment as well as the friendship extended to them via the sport that both clubs and both sets of children love.”

St Albans hope to continue the partnership over the coming months.