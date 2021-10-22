St Albans Athletics Club revel in return of cross-country racing

Published: 7:15 AM October 22, 2021

The return of cross-country racing was one leapt upon with glee by St Albans Athletics Club.

Oxford provided the venue for the first round of the Chiltern League and there was success from the youngest junior up to seniors.

James McMurray won the latter but there was also victory for the U11 boys in the team competition.

Charlotte Douglas and Tehya Robertson made up the girls' team while the winning boys were made up of William Hockley, Edward Dean, Edward Goodwin and Harry Hirst.

Georgia Tongue finished second in the U13 girls' race while Lily Kennedy was 17th while for the boys Josh Hirst was second.

Matthew Nicholls was the highest scorer for the U15 boys in 11th while the team finished third.

The U17/20 girls raced together to claim the overall team prize. This was reflected in the fine individual results with Sarah McGrath (second), Antonia Jubb (fourth) and Lily Tse (sixth) in their Division One race.

The club also had two U20 men who raced up in the senior race, both Euan Turner and Alex Moffat more than holding their own.