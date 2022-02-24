St Albans Athletics Club youngsters brave the wind and the rain at the Chiltern League
- Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS CLUB
The latest round of the Chiltern Cross-country League saw St Albans Athletics Club display plenty of resilience as they battled pouring rain and gusty winds.
Held at Biggleswade, the U11 boys led the way with their first win of the league after five fixtures.
Conor Treloar was the first of them home in sixth place with Jonah McNaught, William Hockley, Zac Jones, Isaac Gibson Dunt, Edward Goodwin, Joseph McGrath and Oliver Banfield not far behind.
The sole representative in the girls was Eliana Ross Avevalo and she finished 17th.
In the U13s, Peter Bansaghi finished10th ahead of Samuel McNaught and Gabriel Fernandez while the first finisher for the girls was Georgia Tongue in fifth with Anna Metcalfe 15th and Lily Kennedy 18th.
The three scorers for the U15 boys were Sam Muldoon (14th), Mylo Neale (25th) and Matthew Nicholls (28th) while over in the girls' category Zoe Hilton finished strongly in 21st with Frankie Rollison in 40th.
Sarah McGrath continuing her excellent cross-country season with a second in the U17/20 race with team-mate Lily Tse in 12th.
Will Bowran and Tom Halling took part in the senior men's race finishing in 33rd and 56th.