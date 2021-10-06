Fantastic memories at last for St Albans athletes as London Marathon finally returns

Published: 10:53 AM October 6, 2021

Mum and daughter team Keira and Lucy Stern of St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders. - Credit: ST ALBANS AC

The return of the London Marathon after a two-year hiatus took many athletes from St Albans to the capital - and many of them returned with tales to tell.

Four young athletes from St Albans Athletics Club, who have progressed through the junior ranks, took on the challenge for the first time.

Rowan Daly of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS AC

Rowan Daly from Redbourn was aiming for a time just outside the three-hour mark but helped by the atmosphere, he came home in an impressive two hours 54 minutes 41 seconds.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS AC

Megan Steer was the first lady home for AC, pacing herself well to finish in 3:28:11, while Sussex University student Jed Lumb ended his two-year wait with a 3:42:05 run.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club (green top) during the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS AC

Mother and daughter team, Lucy and Kiera Stern, finished in 4:38:50 and 4:08:31 respectively while AC coach Steve Bowran led by example with 3:13:07.

Sister club St Albans Striders were also well represented with several personal best times.

Matthew Cooper of St Albans Striders at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

They included including Matthew Cooper (2:37:06), Andrew Page (3:13:01), Kate Dixon (3:26:15), Ben Thomas (3:57:10), Sara Wroth (4:11:23) and Sue Edwards (5:23:02).

Jo Farmer ran her first marathon in 4:52:59.

Elsewhere Steve Buckle set a PB and new club V40 record at the Dorney Lake Marathon with a PB also for Jenna Scott and a debut marathon for Karen Adams.