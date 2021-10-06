News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Fantastic memories at last for St Albans athletes as London Marathon finally returns

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:53 AM October 6, 2021   
Mum and daughter team Keira and Lucy Stern of St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders.

Mum and daughter team Keira and Lucy Stern of St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders.

The return of the London Marathon after a two-year hiatus took many athletes from St Albans to the capital - and many of them returned with tales to tell.

Four young athletes from St Albans Athletics Club, who have progressed through the junior ranks, took on the challenge for the first time.

Rowan Daly of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon.

Rowan Daly of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon.

Rowan Daly from Redbourn was aiming for a time just outside the three-hour mark but helped by the atmosphere, he came home in an impressive two hours 54 minutes 41 seconds.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club at the end of the 2021 London Marathon.

Megan Steer was the first lady home for AC, pacing herself well to finish in 3:28:11, while Sussex University student Jed Lumb ended his two-year wait with a 3:42:05 run.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club (green top) during the 2021 London Marathon.

Megan Steer of St Albans Athletics Club (green top) during the 2021 London Marathon.

Mother and daughter team, Lucy and Kiera Stern, finished in 4:38:50 and 4:08:31 respectively while AC coach Steve Bowran led by example with 3:13:07.

Sister club St Albans Striders were also well represented with several personal best times.

Matthew Cooper of St Albans Striders at the 2021 London Marathon.

Matthew Cooper of St Albans Striders at the 2021 London Marathon.

They included including Matthew Cooper (2:37:06), Andrew Page (3:13:01), Kate Dixon (3:26:15), Ben Thomas (3:57:10), Sara Wroth (4:11:23) and Sue Edwards (5:23:02).

Jo Farmer ran her first marathon in 4:52:59.

Elsewhere Steve Buckle set a PB and new club V40 record at the Dorney Lake Marathon with a PB also for Jenna Scott and a debut marathon for Karen Adams.

