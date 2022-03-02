News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans athletes enjoy all the thrills of the National Cross-country Championships

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:30 PM March 2, 2022
Sarah McGrath of St Albans Athletics Club at the National Cross-country Championship.

Sarah McGrath of St Albans Athletics Club at the National Cross-country Championship. - Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS

The climax to the cross-country season for many athletes saw St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders represented in great numbers.

The English National Championships at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath contained the usual energy-sapping hills and sticky mud.

Thousands took part in the various races and age categories with AC getting two of their young stars into a top-20 position.

The St Albans Striders' women's team.

The St Albans Striders' women's team. - Credit: RACHEL ALDRIDGE

Luke Carlin from Sandringham School finished his first tilt at the event in 16th with the U13 boys' team finishing 19th .

Sarah McGrath came home in the exact same position as her younger team-mate, finishing 16th in the U17 women's age group.

Some of the St Albans Striders' senior women.

Some of the St Albans Striders' senior women. - Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS

The U13 girls finished 24th with Georgia Tongue the first of their 10-strong team home

Sam Muldoon led the U15 boys' home to a 23rd place overall, he himself was 77th with Matthew Nichols 95th.

Hannah Burkhardt led the St Albans Striders home.

Hannah Burkhardt led the St Albans Striders home. - Credit: TONY BARR

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show first look inside Wonka set at Verulamium Park in St Albans
  2. 2 Five arrested in major St Albans and London Colney drugs bust
  3. 3 Girl grabbed from behind in St Albans attack
  1. 4 Pancake Day: Teams flipped off the competition in St Albans race
  2. 5 ‘Very heavy’ delays around St Albans A5183 road 
  3. 6 Vehicle flees scene of A414 crash that left cyclist hospitalised
  4. 7 Lights, camera, action! 13 movies and TV series filmed on location in St Albans
  5. 8 Police still searching for missing 42-year-old from Hertfordshire
  6. 9 A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March
  7. 10 Man, 37, charged after sex attack on woman in Hertfordshire high street

In the senior races the women were 34th out of 180 with Hannah Burkhardt the first of them to finish in 233rd, ahead of Hannah Rayden (237th), Kate Dixon (348th) and Lucy Jones (390th).

Adam Yorweth was the first finisher for the St Albans Striders' senior men.

Adam Yorweth was the first finisher for the St Albans Striders' senior men. - Credit: TONY BARR

The men’s team also performed well finishing 61st out of 220 teams with Adam Yorwerth (478th), Tony Brady-Locke (586th) and Michael Ah-Chung (710th) their first three finishers.

Athletics
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

Wonka Watch | Video

Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, the HertsAdvertiser can exclusively confirm.

Wonka Watch | Exclusive

Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The Mayor of St Albans declared the new Sainsbury's store at St Albans City station open

Retail

New Sainsbury's Local supermarket opens at St Albans City station

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Chalkdrawers Arms in Colney Heath.

Village could lose one of last remaining pubs to housing

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon