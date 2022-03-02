St Albans athletes enjoy all the thrills of the National Cross-country Championships

Sarah McGrath of St Albans Athletics Club at the National Cross-country Championship. - Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS

The climax to the cross-country season for many athletes saw St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders represented in great numbers.

The English National Championships at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath contained the usual energy-sapping hills and sticky mud.

Thousands took part in the various races and age categories with AC getting two of their young stars into a top-20 position.

The St Albans Striders' women's team. - Credit: RACHEL ALDRIDGE

Luke Carlin from Sandringham School finished his first tilt at the event in 16th with the U13 boys' team finishing 19th .

Sarah McGrath came home in the exact same position as her younger team-mate, finishing 16th in the U17 women's age group.

Some of the St Albans Striders' senior women. - Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS

The U13 girls finished 24th with Georgia Tongue the first of their 10-strong team home

Sam Muldoon led the U15 boys' home to a 23rd place overall, he himself was 77th with Matthew Nichols 95th.

Hannah Burkhardt led the St Albans Striders home. - Credit: TONY BARR

In the senior races the women were 34th out of 180 with Hannah Burkhardt the first of them to finish in 233rd, ahead of Hannah Rayden (237th), Kate Dixon (348th) and Lucy Jones (390th).

Adam Yorweth was the first finisher for the St Albans Striders' senior men. - Credit: TONY BARR

The men’s team also performed well finishing 61st out of 220 teams with Adam Yorwerth (478th), Tony Brady-Locke (586th) and Michael Ah-Chung (710th) their first three finishers.