St Albans athletes enjoy all the thrills of the National Cross-country Championships
- Credit: ST ALBANS ATHLETICS
The climax to the cross-country season for many athletes saw St Albans Athletics Club and St Albans Striders represented in great numbers.
The English National Championships at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath contained the usual energy-sapping hills and sticky mud.
Thousands took part in the various races and age categories with AC getting two of their young stars into a top-20 position.
Luke Carlin from Sandringham School finished his first tilt at the event in 16th with the U13 boys' team finishing 19th .
Sarah McGrath came home in the exact same position as her younger team-mate, finishing 16th in the U17 women's age group.
The U13 girls finished 24th with Georgia Tongue the first of their 10-strong team home
Sam Muldoon led the U15 boys' home to a 23rd place overall, he himself was 77th with Matthew Nichols 95th.
In the senior races the women were 34th out of 180 with Hannah Burkhardt the first of them to finish in 233rd, ahead of Hannah Rayden (237th), Kate Dixon (348th) and Lucy Jones (390th).
The men’s team also performed well finishing 61st out of 220 teams with Adam Yorwerth (478th), Tony Brady-Locke (586th) and Michael Ah-Chung (710th) their first three finishers.