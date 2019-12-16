British judo title for Amy Platten the silver lining to a difficult year

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO Archant

Amy Platten remains on course for her 2024 Olympic dream after a troublesome year ended with an excellent British Junior Championship success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former St Albans High School for Girls pupil tore her medial collateral ligament in June and has had A-Levels and the start of a degree in neuroscience at Nottingham University to contend with during that period as well.

The tournament was her first competition since that injury so the gold in the U48kg category, thanks to an opportunistic rear throw against Sian Bobrowska, was a real delight.

Patten, who has been accepted as a full-time athlete at the British Judo Centre of Excellence, said: "This year has been tough but I am back on track.

"In 2020 I am aiming to medal in BUCS for Nottingham and win as many European Cups as I can to qualify for next years European Championships.

"My long term aim is to graduate and represent GB at the Paris Olympics."

A day later she added a bronze in the senior nationals.

She said: "Not being able to get the senior title was disappointing but I was tired from the day before and on reflection I am very happy with my performance."