Advanced search

British judo title for Amy Platten the silver lining to a difficult year

PUBLISHED: 16:48 16 December 2019

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

Archant

Amy Platten remains on course for her 2024 Olympic dream after a troublesome year ended with an excellent British Junior Championship success.

The former St Albans High School for Girls pupil tore her medial collateral ligament in June and has had A-Levels and the start of a degree in neuroscience at Nottingham University to contend with during that period as well.

The tournament was her first competition since that injury so the gold in the U48kg category, thanks to an opportunistic rear throw against Sian Bobrowska, was a real delight.

Patten, who has been accepted as a full-time athlete at the British Judo Centre of Excellence, said: "This year has been tough but I am back on track.

"In 2020 I am aiming to medal in BUCS for Nottingham and win as many European Cups as I can to qualify for next years European Championships.

"My long term aim is to graduate and represent GB at the Paris Olympics."

A day later she added a bronze in the senior nationals.

She said: "Not being able to get the senior title was disappointing but I was tired from the day before and on reflection I am very happy with my performance."

Most Read

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans parents create petition against closure of respite services for adults with disabilities

Parents are campaigning against the closure of Hixberry Lane respite centre in St Albans. Picture: Sharon Shepheard

Most Read

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans parents create petition against closure of respite services for adults with disabilities

Parents are campaigning against the closure of Hixberry Lane respite centre in St Albans. Picture: Sharon Shepheard

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Mummers to perform St George and the Dragon this Boxing Day

St Albans Mummers to Perform St George and the Dragon this Boxing Day

British judo title for Amy Platten the silver lining to a difficult year

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

Restaurant Review: Celebrate the Christmas season at The Ivy St Albans Brasseries

St Albans business network group raises money for charity

St Albans business network group Platinum Point raised more than �75,000 for the Ollie Foundation. Picture: Jeremy Banks Photography

Battling victory over Hove shows that defence is just as good as attack for OA Saints

OA Saints battled to a big win over Hove in the Women's Championship South at Woollams. Picture: PAUL ADAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists