St Albans almost snatch a point with late comeback against Harleston Magpies

George Scott scored St Albans second against Harleston. Picture: Chris Hobson Photography Archant

St Albans almost produced an unlikely comeback in their top of the table clash at home to Harleston Magpies before succumbing to a 3-2 loss.

The two sides were level on points at the top of East Hockey Premier Division going into the game at Oaklands College but it was the visiting Magpies who blasted out of the blocks.

Pressing high and putting St Albans under pressure, they scored twice in two minutes midway through the first half and made it three early in the second half from a short corner.

It was only then that Saints seemed to spark into life. A loose ball was slammed home from a tight angle by Dave Williams and Ian Scanlon’s shot was turned in by George Scott to make it 3-2.

The home side laid siege late on but the closest they came was a drag flick from Tariq Marcano that whistled just past the post.

It leaves Saints in third with the final game before Christmas at home to Chelmsford on Saturday.