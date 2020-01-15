Athletics stars of St Albans show a clean pair of heels in the mud and water of Keysoe

The youngsters of St Albans Athletics Club were out in force again for the fourth round of the Chiltern Cross Country League with plenty of high-quality results.

Held over a 3km course around the equestrian centre at Keysoe, the athletes had to contend with an array of obstacles and technical components, including a ditch that was too wide to jump and a mix of mud, water and uneven ground.

Leading the good results was Antonia Jubb who took her first individual win in the league, crossing the line first in the U15 girls.

She was followed by team-mates Lily Tse in third and Sarah McGrath in fifth, with the squad being completed by Sophie Leslie and Christina Evagorou.

Gabby Read was also victorious as she won the U11 girls category.

It was her first Chiltern race and she showed her talent against a big field, pacing the run perfectly before charging through the water jump and sprinting to the line.

She was followed home by Georgia Tongue, Erin Russell and Eliza Nightingale.

Fresh from a 5K PB over Christmas, Hannah Rayden continued her good form with a fifth in the combined U17/20 women's Division One race, ahead of team-mates Jordan Walters, Scarlett Parkes and Hannah Perry.

Poppy Fisher and Rebecca Cray made up the U13 team.

In the boys section there were strong performances from Matthew Nicholls who finished eighth overall in the U13 boys, three places ahead of team-mate Eddie Wade, and Oscar Loveday who crossed the line fifth overall in the U15s.

Cameron Cherry continued his return to full fitness in that race while Tom Bailey, Rhys Bethell, James Dobbin and Joshua Banfield completed the U13 squad.

The U11 boys' team were made up of Edward Weston, Gabriel Fernandez and Dexter Fisher.

James Allison completed the day coming 14th in the Division One U17 men's event.

n Sister club St Albans Striders were also well-represented at Keysoe even if an accident on the A1 prevented some from reaching the venue.

Despite this they still held onto their fifth place in the standings.

In the men's race there were strong team performances from Oliver Knight, Will Bowran, Steve Buckle and Doug Hobson, who all finished inside the top 60 of the 350-strong field.

They were followed closely by Gareth Parker, Richard Evans, Stephen Hosty, Derek Fowler, Errol Maginley and Seb Rowe.

Lucy Jones led the ladies home in 11th with Jenny Maginley 19th and Megan Steer 21st.

Deb Steer, Wendy Walsh and Mandy Attree also put in strong runs.

That event took place on Saturday but 24 hours later some of the squad were out again for the Sunday Cross Country League event at Watford.

Jon Scott was the leading man in sixth while Jenny Maginley again scored for the ladies.