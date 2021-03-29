News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans to host one of the first organised running events post lockdown

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:28 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 5:39 PM March 29, 2021
Matt Cooper of St Albans Striders in action during the 2020 St Albans 10K

Matt Cooper of St Albans Striders in action during the 2020 St Albans 10K. - Credit: TONY BARR

St Albans will be one of the first places in the country to host an organised running event post-lockdown. 

Organised by Active Training World, the St Albans 10k takes place on Friday with all race numbers sold out. 

Starting and finishing in Highfield Park, the one-lap course makes use of the Alban Way, heading out towards Hatfield before turning round at Sleapshyde and returning along the same route. 

Managing director of ATW, James Shipley, said: "Our team has been ready to go and waiting for the green lights for our race and we are very excited to be organising the St Albans 10k on Good Friday. 

"We have two further marathons this month: Dorney and Essex. We know how hard our athletes train for these events and we are delighted to be able to organise them in a COVID secure way.”  

The races will start in a time trial format with the athletes with the fastest predicted times going off first. 

The start line will be similar to a F1 starting grid with athletes being kept socially distanced and starting in small waves. 

Athletics
St Albans News




