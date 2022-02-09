New teams for St Albans Centurions as they prepare for exciting 2022 for the club and rugby league in general

St Albans Centurions are waking from their winter slumbers with eyes on making this summer their biggest and best to date.

The Toulmin Drive-based rugby league club will once again run two open age sides and an over-35 masters team as well as juniors at U14, U16 and U18.

This year though will see the introduction of an U9 squad and a ladies team as the club continue to focus on inclusivity and community.

Coach Gary Tetlow said: "Getting these two new sides off the ground will be a challenge and we welcome all interest from potential players regardless of ability and experience.

"2022 promises to be an exciting year for St Albans Centurions and rugby league in general with the Rugby League World Cup (men, women and wheelchair) taking place in UK.

"The growth of women’s sport and particularly in rugby league has been incredible and Cents are keen to get involved.

"We would welcome any ladies over the age of 18 to give the sport a try. We know they’ll love it as will the boys and girls in our U9 team.

"They will play tag rugby and take part in festivals and all will have excellent coaching."

For more information call Gary on 07713 472 091 or email gary.tetlow@outlook.com

St Albans Centurions masters were big playing when they went to London Skolars. - Credit: ST ALBANS CENTURIONS

The masters team kicked off the year with a game at London Skolars, the hotly contested match seeing lots of tries, even more scrums and the standard good humour.

Cents' Mick O'Shea said: "Everyone involved wanted more and is glad that this fixture is back on the books again.

"Cheers to Kev Flanagan of Skolars for all his help getting this day sorted and to Paul Anthony for refereeing in the second half."

Any interested player should ring Mick on 07989 898 842.