Colney Heath party still going despite defeat to London Lions in Spring Cup final

Published: 10:38 AM May 26, 2021

George Devine of Colney Heath scored his eighth goal of the Spring Cup in the final against London Lions. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There was still celebrations as Colney Heath said goodbye to the Spartan South Midlands League - despite a defeat in the final of the Spring Cup.

Two first-half goals after a sending half put London Lions in full control and they held on for a 2-1 win despite a storming second-half from the Magpies.

But the new Southern League side, their promotion confirmed just over a week ago, were still in party mood as they picked up their runners-up trophies.

The game hadn't started well when Dominc Knaggs went off injured in just six minutes and it got worse four minutes later.

Martin Standen was shown a straight red card for a professional foul and from the subsequent free-kick, Austin Lipman drilled it high into the top corner beyond Connor Sansom.

Heath appeals for a penalty, Sam Doolan going down as goalkeeper Josh Samberg punched clear, were waved away and shortly after the Magpies' evening headed further downhill with Max Kyte heading home a second for the Lions.

But they refused to accept they were beaten and ended the half on the front foot.

A George Devine effort hit the post and came back out with Max Jessop unable to convert the rebound. Jack Woods also went close with a free-kick while a cross flew just in front of the advancing forwards.

The second half was even more one-way traffic and Colney got their rewards early. Levi Levenfinche fouled Devine and the hot-shot got up to bury the spot-kick.

Hopes were raised further when Lipman turned villain with a red for a foul on Jessop and more chances came Colney's way after that.

Devine had a shot saved by Samberg while Dan Clifton fired a free-kick just over the top.

The Mags threw Doolan forward and his presence caused chaos but the ball would not run kindly when it mattered and Lions hung on to take the trophy.

Colney Heath's season comes to an end on Saturday with the second leg of the Colney Cup at London Colney.

Kick-off at Cotlandswick is at 3pm with admission £5, concessions £3.

They will start their Southern League Division One Central campaign on August 14.