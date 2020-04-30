Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 May 2020

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Q1. How many FA Cups have Everton won?. Picture: PAQ1. How many FA Cups have Everton won?. Picture: PA

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. How many FA Cups have Everton won?

2. Warwickshire play their cricket home matches at which ground?

3. What nationality is men’s tennis world number three Dominic Thiem?

4. Who is the coach of rugby league side Castleford Tigers?

5. How many Olympic gold medals has track cyclist Sir Chris Hoy won?

Q4. Who is the coach of rugby league side Castleford Tigers? Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PAQ4. Who is the coach of rugby league side Castleford Tigers? Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA

6. How many seconds did it take Conor McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo in 2015?

7. What number jersey does Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry wear in the NBA?

8. Who is the current manager of the England women’s football team?

9. What nationality is darts world champion Peter Wright?

10. How many teams compete in Super League?

11. Name the cricketer who bowled the fastest ball in history - at 161.3kph (100.23 mph).

Q9. What nationality is darts world champion Peter Wright? Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PAQ9. What nationality is darts world champion Peter Wright? Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

12. How many Test hundreds did Michael Vaughan score?

13. Who does Vaughan support in the Championship?

14. Chris Chester coaches which Super League side?

15. What was Paula Radcliffe’s marathon record which stood for 15 years?

16. World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot played for which Premiership Rugby side?

17. Who won the 1990 Women’s Wimbledon title?

Q12. How many Test hundreds did Michael Vaughan score? Picture: GARETH COPLEY/PAQ12. How many Test hundreds did Michael Vaughan score? Picture: GARETH COPLEY/PA

18. Given the French Grand Prix has been postponed, what country will the Formula One season begin in?

19. Who was Australia’s first Formula One world championship winner?

20. Who won the second Super Bowl?

21. Which is the oldest Serie A club?

22. Who was in charge of Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2012?

23. Which four-time champion has been beaten in the last three World Snooker Championship finals?

Q15. What was Paula Radcliffes marathon record which stood for 15 years? Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/PAQ15. What was Paula Radcliffes marathon record which stood for 15 years? Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/PA

24. From which club did Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

25. Former Manchester United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs is a co-owner of which League Two side?

26. How old was Usain Bolt when he won his first Olympic gold medal?

27. Who is the youngest player to win the French Open?

28. Quarterback Jameis Winston has signed with which NFL side after being replaced by Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

29. Which Australian opener holds the record for their highest ever Test match innings?

Q25. Former Manchester United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs is a co-owner of which League Two side? Picture: NICK POTTS/PAQ25. Former Manchester United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs is a co-owner of which League Two side? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

30. Jonny Wilkinson finished his career with which French side?

Q26. How old was Usain Bolt when he won his first Olympic gold medal? Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PAQ26. How old was Usain Bolt when he won his first Olympic gold medal? Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Q30. Jonny Wilkinson finished his career with which French side? Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAQ30. Jonny Wilkinson finished his career with which French side? Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Answers: 1. Five; 2. Edgbaston; 3. Austrian; 4. Daryl Powell; 5. Six; 6. 13; 7. 30; 8. Phil Neville; 9. Scottish; 10. 12; 11. Shoaib Akhtar; 12. 18; 13. Sheffield Wednesday; 14. Wakefield; 15. 2:15:25; 16. Bristol Bears; 17. Martina Navratilova; 18. Austria; 19. Sir Jack Brabham; 20. Green Bay Packers; 21. Juventus; 22. Roberto Di Matteo; 23. John Higgins; 24. Sporting Lisbon; 25. Salford City; 26. 21; 27. Michael Chang; 28. New Orleans Saints; 29. Matthew Hayden; 30. Toulon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

St Albans Cathedral joins Big Picnic for Hope to honour heroes past and present

Why not celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day with St Albans Cathedral? Picture: Alan Davies

St Albans residents join volunteer army helping vulnerable people across county during pandemic

Stephen Ville of the St Albans-based Bread Roll Company.

Police issue 189 fines for Hertfordshire coronavirus lockdown breaches

Herts police have issued 189 fixed penalty fines in the county over the last month. Picture: RADAR

St Albans Rainbow Trails group puts our planet in spotlight for Earth Day

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Oscar Monaghan and his bug hotel.
Drive 24