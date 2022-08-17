First win for Colney Heath but Tring deny them more points late on

George Sippetts helped Colney Heath to their first win back in the Spartan South Midlands League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath picked up their first win since returning to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but couldn't add another point to it as they were beaten in the final minute at Tring Athletic.

The loss on Tuesday night was tough as the Magpies were looking good value for a point after a battling defensive effort.

But with three minutes of stoppage time played, a corner wasn't cleared and Giuseppe Delgaudio lashed home from eight yards.

Three days earlier though there had been a far better outcome as they beat Arlesey Town 2-1 at the Recreation Ground.

It had been goal-less at half-time but Heath had created opportunities, the best of them when a Harry Shepherd free-kick fell to Ollie Regan in front of goal but with only the keeper to beat, he blazed over.

They also hit the post from a Bradley Dixon-Smith cross-shot, both George Sippetts and Shimron Eaton-Bonnick unable to force the loose ball home.

The home side did get their noses in front on 58 minutes, Sippetts converting from the penalty spot after he himself had been tripped, but they should have had that advantage wiped out just seven minutes later when Arlesey were awarded a penalty of their own.

However, Lavel Davis-Thomas blasted it off the crossbar and it was cleared.

Regan made up for his earlier miss with five minutes to go, firing home from another Shepherd corner, and although former Magpie Will McClelland got a consolation in injury time, Colney held on for the win.

London Colney's opening day win has been followed by two defeats but there would have been some pleasure in the performances.

They went down 2-0 to moneybags Leighton Town on Saturday before a 1-0 reverse to Leverstock Green on Tuesday, the two winners two of the three sides with three wins from three so far this season.

Harpenden Town just had the one game, but it also ended with a loss as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Crawley Green.

Finbar King had levelled in the second half after the teams had turned around with the visitors 1-0 in front.

That came in a spell of dominance but the Luton side found a winner 19 minutes from time to add to their opening day draw.

Harps turn their attentions to the FA Cup on Saturday when they go to Isthmian League Maldon & Tiptree.