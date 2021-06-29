St Albans ladies cricket team hosting summer festival of fun
- Credit: SACC
St Albans Ladies Cricket Club is inviting all ladies and girls to get together and have some fun this summer.
The team will be hosting a softball festival event on July 18 from 10am to midday on the cricket pitch side of Clarence Park. There will be fun matches before lunch is supplied while participants watch the Women's 1st XI match.
There will be pre-festival “training” on Wednesday July 7 and 14 between 6.30-7.30pm, with Prosecco provided!
Trish Jones said: "The team is going from strength to strength, but we are hoping to build on the general rise in interest in women's cricket and encourage more ladies of all ages to join in.
"It is a great chance for all females to have a go at cricket, no matter how young or old and how experienced."
If you fancy coming along, or would like further information, contact Cerys on 07939 339441.
