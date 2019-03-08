Smith and Aldridge lead podium charge for Verulam Reallymoving

Verulam Reallymoving’s youths maintained their early season form with Will Smith and Alfie Aldridge leading the way.

The pair took the second and third steps on the podium behind Kettering’s Joshua Brown in the U16 race at the latest round of the MK Bowl Series, having been on the attack for most of the race.

Meanwhile Beth Watson was also on the podium in the U14 girls’ category, her third of the season so far, when she took third behind Team MK’s Lotty Dawson and Amelia Cebak of Kettering CC.

The team’s masters were also in action with Gavin Bench, John Jones and Paul Caton competing in the first round of the BC Pro Masters Series at Alconbury.

It was a tough race with gruelling crosswinds but the squad were able to overcome all that to win the team prize.