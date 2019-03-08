Advanced search

Smith and Aldridge lead podium charge for Verulam Reallymoving

PUBLISHED: 16:39 29 March 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks the U16 field at the MK Bowl.

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks the U16 field at the MK Bowl.

Archant

Verulam Reallymoving’s youths maintained their early season form with Will Smith and Alfie Aldridge leading the way.

Verulam Reallymoving's Beth Watson leads the field at the MK Bowl.Verulam Reallymoving's Beth Watson leads the field at the MK Bowl.

The pair took the second and third steps on the podium behind Kettering’s Joshua Brown in the U16 race at the latest round of the MK Bowl Series, having been on the attack for most of the race.

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith and Alfie Aldridge.Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith and Alfie Aldridge.

Meanwhile Beth Watson was also on the podium in the U14 girls’ category, her third of the season so far, when she took third behind Team MK’s Lotty Dawson and Amelia Cebak of Kettering CC.

Gavin Bench, John Jones and Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving receive their Pro Masters BC Series team prize.Gavin Bench, John Jones and Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving receive their Pro Masters BC Series team prize.

The team’s masters were also in action with Gavin Bench, John Jones and Paul Caton competing in the first round of the BC Pro Masters Series at Alconbury.

It was a tough race with gruelling crosswinds but the squad were able to overcome all that to win the team prize.

