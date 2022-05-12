St Albans schoolgirl becomes one of youngest in Europe to claim taekwondo black belt

Sienna Galea on her way to her black belt in taekwondo. - Credit: PALCIC TKD

A schoolgirl from St Albans has become of the youngest people in Europe to achieve a black belt in Taekwondo.

Sienna Galea is just eight-years-old but came through her grading with flying colours to pick up the ultimate prize.

The Aboyne Lodge School pupil has been taking part in the sport since she was just three, training with the St Albans-based Palcic TKD club.

Black is the 10th and final belt in the sport and the grading was made up of a theory exam including Korean terminology, patterns, varying different types of sparring and board breaking, pad work, line work and fitness.

Mother Michelle said: "Sienna trained all the way through the lockdowns, both independently and via Zoom so she didn’t miss any future grading opportunities.

"This takes a lot of dedication and commitment."

It is a family affair too as her four-year-old brother is about to start while her dad also picked up his black belt at the same grading.





Her school said: "This is a fantastic achievement and something to be celebrated. She has been added to the wall of fame where we celebrate the achievements of pupils both past and present."