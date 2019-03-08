Shenley Village's superstar kids at it again with second national championship title

Shenley Village Cricket Club's U15 side were the winners of the 2019 ECB Vitality U15 T20 National Club Competition. Back row: Z Nasser, L Blood, T Elliot, B Barry, L Lavin, N Snow, O White. Front row: D Ward, W Poynton, B Werter, G Orchard, M Delyfer, S Shanker, B Beesley. Archant

The future looks very bright indeed at Shenley Village as their U15 squad lifted the ECB Vitality T20 National Club Competition - the second time in three years they have achieved the feat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were one of just four teams to make the finals at Rugby School in Warwickshire, with 1,451 clubs having entered the tournament originally.

And representing London and the south east, having beaten Slough in the regional final, they battled through a semi-final and final to lift the trophy they had previously claimed at the U13 age group.

These are the only two age group competitions run by the ECB and in lifting both crowns Shenley became only the second team in the 44-year history to do so.

Their semi-final pitted them against Walmley or Warwickshire and on a damp wicket, the Hertfordshire side opted to bowl first.

And they started with real intent, Tobias Elliot striking in the first over with claiming a scalp in the next set of six.

The spin duo of Oliver White and Suraj Shanker came on and kept things tight with the latter getting a wicket courtesy of a superb stumping from Nathan Snow.

The fielding continued to be superb and with Ben Barry and Zahid Nassar also among the wickets, Walmley were restricted to 82-9 from their 20 overs.

In reply Graydon Orchard hit 19 while Ben Beesley remained patient but a mini collapse saw them fall from 36-0 to 47-4 by the 13th over.

Beesley was joined by Will Poynton and with the opener remaining sensible, Poynton was allowed to be more aggressive.

He launched two big sixes which eased the pressure slightly but the game still went into the last over with Shenley needing six runs to win.

And they managed to knock them off with two balls to spare, Poynton getting 24 not out off 23 balls and Beesley finishing on 27*.

The final was against Taunton Deane of Somerset who beat County Durham's Burnopfield by seven wickets.

Shenley batted first and after Orchard and Beesley laid a solid foundation, White came in and hit a classy 40 off 33 balls while Elliott hit an aggressive 49* off 29 balls.

Lewis Lavin joined Elliott late on and in the final overs the pair hit three sixes as Shenley posted 160-3.

Taunton tried to score off every ball but soon fell behind the run rate and 4-15 from White effectively ended the final as a contest.

And Shenley finished the job in 18 0vers, bowling them out for 100.

A spokesman for the club said: "An amazing performance with superb bowling, batting and fielding displays throughout the team secured this fantastic achievement.

"There is a tight bond that has grown among the squad and their parents since this adventure started in back in 2012."