Set-back for Harpenden after Cambridge City defeat

Mark Hoefield was among the Harpenden scorers again. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden suffered a set-back in their East League Division Two South campaign as they lost 3-2 at home to Cambridge City.

Even though there were bright patches, it was a generally a disappointing performance with Harpenden wasteful in front of goal.

That was not true of Cambridge though who took a 1-0 lead into half-time, exploiting a quick breakaway with a smart and well-taken finish that was cleverly dinked over goalkeeper Andy King.

The hosts started the second half with more positivity though and even got themselves in front thanks to a penalty corner strike from Mark Hoefield and a close-range finish from James Singer.

But the lead was short-lived and after a penalty corner drag flick had levelled the scores, City retook the lead moments after Jim Neale had made a goal-line clearance.

Harpenden travel to Colchester on Saturday.