WBBL: Win number two for Oaklands Wolves arrives at Durham Palatinates just like buses

Oaklands Wolves' Tia Freeman. Picture: Raphael Ametrano INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves did their best impression of bus operators as after waiting all season for one WBBL win, number two followed straight behind

A long trip to the north east beckoned but the journey was worth it as the Oaklands College-based side won 82-74 against Durham Palatinates in Stockton.

The success was enough to move them off the foot of the table and towards their goal of a play-off place.

Stars of the show were Roya Rustamzada and Tia Freeman who combined for a massive 40 points, with Rustamzada also adding nine rebounds and four assists.

Skipper Lizzy Harrison also chipped in with 19.

The turning point came in the second quarter. Durham had earned a 26-20 at the first intermission but a 10-2 run from the Wolves in the opening three minutes not only wiped out that advantage but proved crucial in swinging the momentum the way of the St Albans side.