Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WBBL: Win number two for Oaklands Wolves arrives at Durham Palatinates just like buses

PUBLISHED: 14:34 23 December 2018

Oaklands Wolves' Tia Freeman. Picture: Raphael Ametrano

Oaklands Wolves' Tia Freeman. Picture: Raphael Ametrano

INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves did their best impression of bus operators as after waiting all season for one WBBL win, number two followed straight behind

A long trip to the north east beckoned but the journey was worth it as the Oaklands College-based side won 82-74 against Durham Palatinates in Stockton.

The success was enough to move them off the foot of the table and towards their goal of a play-off place.

Stars of the show were Roya Rustamzada and Tia Freeman who combined for a massive 40 points, with Rustamzada also adding nine rebounds and four assists.

Skipper Lizzy Harrison also chipped in with 19.

The turning point came in the second quarter. Durham had earned a 26-20 at the first intermission but a 10-2 run from the Wolves in the opening three minutes not only wiped out that advantage but proved crucial in swinging the momentum the way of the St Albans side.

Most Read

No Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans

The junction between Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway in St Albans, where it is believed the arrests were made. Picture: Google.

Burglars wielding screwdrivers target St Albans homes in crime spree

There have been a spate of burglaries around St Albans this December.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WBBL: Win number two for Oaklands Wolves arrives at Durham Palatinates just like buses

Oaklands Wolves' Tia Freeman. Picture: Raphael Ametrano

Delight for boss as Saints’ players put ‘necks on line’ to clinch vital Eastbourne win

David Moyo prepares to bring the Saints level. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Donated crab apple tree planted in St Albans

A crab apple tree, donated by Ayletts, is planted in Sandridge as part of the Our Planet Our Future continuing events.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Christmas carol concert at St Albans Cathedral raises £12,000 for hospice

The Hospice of St Francis Christmas carol concert at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Stacey Turner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists