Harpenden's Sarah McKenna set for another year with Saracens after agreeing a contract extension

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:10 PM August 11, 2021   
Harpenden's Sarah McKenna is staying with Saracens for another season after signing a contract extension

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna is staying with Saracens for another season after signing a contract extension. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna has extended her stay with Saracens after penning a new one-year deal.

The former junior at Harpenden Rugby Club has made 66 appearances for the Women in Black and is currently in her second spell at the Copthall Stadium, returning to be part of the 2019 Premier 15s title-winning side.

The full-back, who is equally adept playing at fly-half and centre, is also a regular with England and has 36 caps to her name with the Red Roses since making her debut in 2011.

Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have the 32-year-old, who is head coach herself of OA Saints, on board for another year.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "Sarah is local to the area so knows exactly what the club is all about. She is very experienced and her talent is clear as she is a rock steady performer every week. 

"Her guile and rugby intelligence set her apart, so it is great that she is staying with us.”

