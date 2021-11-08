News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Are you pictured in our Saints fans gallery?

Matt Adams

Published: 5:42 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 5:43 PM November 8, 2021
The mascots at St Albans City's decisive match against Forest Green Rovers

The mascots at St Albans City's decisive match against Forest Green Rovers: Arthur Snook and his friend Calum - Credit: Karen Snook

It was a night quite unlike any other for the thousands of St Albans City fans gathered in Clarence Park...

Through all the drama of Sunday night's confrontation with Forest Green Rovers, the love and admiration which flowed from the terraces was palpable.

And then there was that spontaneous pitch invasion seconds after the final whistle, with hugs and handshakes for their heroes, so many selfies, and a real sense that this was their moment just as much as it was for the players.

We want to celebrate the Saints supporters who gave their all off the pitch while the team did the same on the field of play.

Are you pictured in our collection of images? Let us know your thoughts on the match and your hopes for the next round.

General view of St Albans City fans in the stand during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at Clarence Park.

General view of St Albans City fans in the stand during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at Clarence Park. - Credit: Nigel French/PA

St Albans City fans with a foil FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at Clarence Park.

St Albans City fans with a foil FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at Clarence Park. - Credit: Nigel French/PA

St Albans fans celebrate at the final whistle during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers.

St Albans fans celebrate at the final whistle during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young St Albans fans with a tin foil FA Cup during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers.

Young St Albans fans with a tin foil FA Cup during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo


St Albans fans ahead of St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers.

St Albans fans ahead of St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Heath Peart, nine, with man of the match Mitchell Weiss. 

Heath Peart, nine, with man of the match Mitchell Weiss. - Credit: Lee Peart


