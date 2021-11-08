Are you pictured in our Saints fans gallery?
- Credit: Karen Snook
It was a night quite unlike any other for the thousands of St Albans City fans gathered in Clarence Park...
Through all the drama of Sunday night's confrontation with Forest Green Rovers, the love and admiration which flowed from the terraces was palpable.
And then there was that spontaneous pitch invasion seconds after the final whistle, with hugs and handshakes for their heroes, so many selfies, and a real sense that this was their moment just as much as it was for the players.
We want to celebrate the Saints supporters who gave their all off the pitch while the team did the same on the field of play.
Are you pictured in our collection of images? Let us know your thoughts on the match and your hopes for the next round.