Wonderful spirit among St Albans Rugby Club's youngsters honoured

St Albans Rugby Club's minis and youths were crowned best club at a day-long festival at Barnet Elizabethans. Archant

St Albans Rugby Club's youngest and smallest players have shown they have big hearts after claiming a wonderful title.

The Oaklands Lane club's mini and youth section were named as the best club at a day-long festival held at Barnet Elizabethans.

The trophy is awarded to the club whose players, coaches and parent supporters best uphold the laws and values of the game - teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

The event was attended by teams from across Hertfordshire and Greater London, spanning age ranges from U7s to U12s, and St Albans, who fielded mixed teams in each group, were commended by referees, opposition teams and the hosts for their commitment.

Chairman Alex Hamilton-Bray said: "Given we have only be hosting mini rugby at St Albans for five years, to be recognised by our peers is a real feather in our cap.

"Our overarching principle is to play rugby which everyone can enjoy in a family atmosphere."