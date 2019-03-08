Advanced search

Win number five for St Albans as backs and forwards both turn in fine performances

PUBLISHED: 16:56 30 October 2019

Foster Kavanagh was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over London Scottish Lions. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Foster Kavanagh was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over London Scottish Lions. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

St Albans made it five wins from five in Herts Middlesex One as they cruised to a 41-7 victory over London Scottish Lions.

The potency in the backs this year has been well documented but this game proved the Oaklands Lane-based rugby club have an equally talented set of forwards.

It was the visitors though who got the first score after a kick and chase brought a converted try.

But from there St Albans took control and had bagged three tries by half-time through Fraser Morris, Sam Howell and Foster Kavanagh, the latter converted by George Elliott.

Elliott added another seven points after the restart and he kicked another conversion following a George Saunders try.

In between Tony Stevenson had benefitted from great work by Liam Rogers, Charles Woollard and Joe Shaw to score an unconverted try and the St Albans scoring ended as it had begun, with Morris powering over the line.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans ‘Everyday Battler’ overcomes odds to complete 10k run

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish

Win number five for St Albans as backs and forwards both turn in fine performances

Foster Kavanagh was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over London Scottish Lions. Picture: KARYN HADDON

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

SSML round-up: Run ends for Colney Heath but Harpenden Town impress the boss

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists