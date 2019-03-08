Win number five for St Albans as backs and forwards both turn in fine performances

Foster Kavanagh was one of the try-scorers for St Albans in their win over London Scottish Lions. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

St Albans made it five wins from five in Herts Middlesex One as they cruised to a 41-7 victory over London Scottish Lions.

The potency in the backs this year has been well documented but this game proved the Oaklands Lane-based rugby club have an equally talented set of forwards.

It was the visitors though who got the first score after a kick and chase brought a converted try.

But from there St Albans took control and had bagged three tries by half-time through Fraser Morris, Sam Howell and Foster Kavanagh, the latter converted by George Elliott.

Elliott added another seven points after the restart and he kicked another conversion following a George Saunders try.

In between Tony Stevenson had benefitted from great work by Liam Rogers, Charles Woollard and Joe Shaw to score an unconverted try and the St Albans scoring ended as it had begun, with Morris powering over the line.