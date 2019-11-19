Advanced search

A win is a win as Old Albanian break away doo hoodoo at Westcliff

PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 November 2019

Skipper Jamie Townsend scored one of the Old Albanian tries at Westcliff. Picture: DANNY LOO

Skipper Jamie Townsend scored one of the Old Albanian tries at Westcliff. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It wasn't perfect but a win is a win and Old Albanian are entitled to be delighted to have won away from home for the first time this season with a 19-17 success at Westcliff.

The Southend-based rugby club have had a baptism of fire since their promotion last year but on the evidence of this match they are starting to come to terms with what is expected in the higher division.

he first half had many of the travelling supporters feeling it might be another fruitless away afternoon as the two tries from the hosts either side of Nic Defeo score gave them a 14-5 lead at the break.

OAs approach was better in the second quarter but it still took until the start of the second half for anything substantial to be claimed from the staunch Westcliff defence.

Skipper Jamie Townsend crossed the whitewash followed by Joe Butler with 10 minutes to go.

A penalty lowered the margin to two but it was as close as the hosts would get despite two further kicks at goal.

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire #JustTalk campaign encourages St Albans pupils to talk about mental health

The #JustTalk campaign film competition judging panel. Picture: Herts county council

A win is a win as Old Albanian break away doo hoodoo at Westcliff

Skipper Jamie Townsend scored one of the Old Albanian tries at Westcliff. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans pupils ‘cannot be refused’ school places if they are unvaccinated

Hertfordshire county council does not have the authority to deny St Albans pupils a school place if they have not been vaccinated. Picture: Vaccination UK Ltd.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Great day for Jack Messam and Marshalswick Rovers

Dan Smith (number 10) scores for Marshalswick Rovers against Royston Rangers Res. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

General Election 2019: Climate crisis at forefront of St Albans environmental hustings

Environmental hustings in St Albans during the 2015 General Election campaign.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists