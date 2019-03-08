Day to forget for Verulamians in Hendon mauling

Oliver Askew-Fountain put in a hard-working performance for Verulamians at Hendon. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Verulamians suffered a horrible day at the office as they fell to a 76-0 loss away to Hendon.

It was Vees' third straight loss of the new Herts Middlesex Division One season, the last two of which have come against two of the top three.

This one simply extended the north London side's hold on the top of the table.

Conditions were just about ideal and the home side used that knowledge as well as their confident and squad to stretch Verulamians to breaking point.

They were the usual valiant displays from the likes of Oli Askew-Fountain, Jack Hegarty, Gregor McKay, Joe Breeze and Darren Westhead but by half-time Hendon had secured their bonus point and built up a 27-0 lead.

And with injuries hampering the visiting attempts to fight back, Hendon ran in another 49 points to leave Vees reeling.

They host Barnet Elizabethans on Saturday.