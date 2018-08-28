Advanced search

Unforced errors combine as Verulamians suffer morale blow in relegation battle

PUBLISHED: 11:18 30 January 2019

Verulamians V Royston - Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Verulamians V Royston - Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Verulamians let a golden opportunity to climb the London Three North West slip through their hands as they fell to a 35-19 loss to fellow strugglers Royston.

Verulamians V Royston - Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They led 12-11 at half-time and the crowd at Cotlandswick sensed a rare win with Vees playing with cohesion and producing a fine display of running rugby.

Verulamians V Royston - Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But a succession of dropped passes and missed tackles handed the visitors three quick tries and although the forwards contrived to bag a third Vees score that momentarily raised hope, it proved not enough.

Verulamians V Royston - Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Joe Seymour got their best try in the first-half after good interplay between Josh Lawrence and Ben Russell but with results elsewhere going against them, their situation at the foot of the table looks bleak.

Verulamians V Royston - Ben Russell in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They are seven points adrift of Finchley and 12 away from safety with just seven games to go.

Verulamians V Royston - Gareth Waters in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They return to action on February 9 away to promotion-chasing Stevenage Town.

