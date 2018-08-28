Unforced errors combine as Verulamians suffer morale blow in relegation battle
PUBLISHED: 11:18 30 January 2019
Verulamians let a golden opportunity to climb the London Three North West slip through their hands as they fell to a 35-19 loss to fellow strugglers Royston.
They led 12-11 at half-time and the crowd at Cotlandswick sensed a rare win with Vees playing with cohesion and producing a fine display of running rugby.
But a succession of dropped passes and missed tackles handed the visitors three quick tries and although the forwards contrived to bag a third Vees score that momentarily raised hope, it proved not enough.
Joe Seymour got their best try in the first-half after good interplay between Josh Lawrence and Ben Russell but with results elsewhere going against them, their situation at the foot of the table looks bleak.
They are seven points adrift of Finchley and 12 away from safety with just seven games to go.
They return to action on February 9 away to promotion-chasing Stevenage Town.