Advanced search

Verulamians show fight despite London Scottish reverse

PUBLISHED: 16:54 16 September 2019

Verulamians' player-coach Sam Perry suffered an ankle knock against London Scottish Lions. Picture: DANNY LOO

Verulamians' player-coach Sam Perry suffered an ankle knock against London Scottish Lions. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Verulamians got a first-hand look at the standard required in Herts Middlesex Division One as they fell to a 42-7 defeat at London Scottish Lions.

After relegation a trip to one of the title favourites was always going to be a tough test for the young Cotlandswick-based outfit but as they showed last season, there is plenty of fight and never-say-die attitude in them.

Two early tries set the tone and two more followed before a well-executed score from Luke Bell, converted by Jim Cormack, made it 20-7 at the break.

Two quick tries in the second half ended any hopes of a comeback and Vees also suffered an injury to player-coach Sam Perry.

But they rallied in the last 15 minutes and could have scored on at least three occasions and the performances of newcomers Oli Fountain, Phil Weldon and Gregor McKay, as well as the usual hard defensive work of Joe Breeze and Cameron Craig, gives plenty of hope for the future.

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

MP backs campaign to protect St Albans pubs from closure

St Albans MP Anne Main and Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, supporting the Long Live the Local campaign. Picture: Jason Dodd

Verulamians show fight despite London Scottish reverse

Verulamians' player-coach Sam Perry suffered an ankle knock against London Scottish Lions. Picture: DANNY LOO

Campaigners claim drop in Luton Airport noise complaints is ‘distortion of facts’

Luton Airport is holding a public noise surgery in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowy community volunteer scheme returning to Harpenden

HTC are bringing the Snow Angels scheme back for Harpenden. Picture: Amy Hanson

FA Vase: Road trips for Colney Heath and Baldock Town after first round draw

Jon Clements scored both goals as Colney Heath beat Haverhill Rovers in the FA Vase. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists