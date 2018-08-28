Some good individual performances but Verulamians miss out on hoped for win at Cheshunt

Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

It was ringed in the calendar as one to target but it ended with Verulamians going down to a 39-15 loss against Cheshunt.

The hosts had started the day just a few places above Vees but with a number of the visitors playing out of position, a good fight was all they could manage.

There were still many positives, with a number of fine individual performances, and they were still in touch just before half-time at 17-15.

Joe Seymour and Josh Lawence both scored strong, aggressively run tries and 19-year-old James Ryan and Charlie Woods-Jones both had impressive games.

The return of Tim Fretter also added some necessary punch alongside Joe Baker and Sam Perry and Callum Porter was in imperious form at the line-out.

But some missed tackles and wayward kicking, coupled with a fleet-footed home full-back, left Vees second best.

They go to league leaders London Welsh on Saturday, December 1, in their next game.