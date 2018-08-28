Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Some good individual performances but Verulamians miss out on hoped for win at Cheshunt

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 November 2018

Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Joe Seymour in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

It was ringed in the calendar as one to target but it ended with Verulamians going down to a 39-15 loss against Cheshunt.

The hosts had started the day just a few places above Vees but with a number of the visitors playing out of position, a good fight was all they could manage.

There were still many positives, with a number of fine individual performances, and they were still in touch just before half-time at 17-15.

Joe Seymour and Josh Lawence both scored strong, aggressively run tries and 19-year-old James Ryan and Charlie Woods-Jones both had impressive games.

The return of Tim Fretter also added some necessary punch alongside Joe Baker and Sam Perry and Callum Porter was in imperious form at the line-out.

But some missed tackles and wayward kicking, coupled with a fleet-footed home full-back, left Vees second best.

They go to league leaders London Welsh on Saturday, December 1, in their next game.

More news stories

St Albans leisure centre operator shortlisted for awards

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
Cllr Annie Brewster (left) and Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner (centre) receive finalist certificate from National Fitness Award judge Tony Barry.

The company behind a popular St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for two fitness awards.

St Albans footballers train with World Cup winner

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Andy Edwards teaching some of the football academy members at Oaklands College. Picture: Oaklands College.

A St Albans football academy has had the opportunity to train with a World Cup winner.

St Albans store creates virtual 3D shopping tour to tackle high street decline

Yesterday, 16:13 Franki Berry
Screenshots of the Cositas tool, looking at the St Albans shop. Picture: Cositas

A shop in St Albans has created an interactive 3D browsing experience to tackle the decline of the high street.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Yesterday, 14:32 Nina Morgan
Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Police have been out in force cracking down on rogue drivers using the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide