Advanced search

Verulamians continue to struggle as youthful Wasps put them to the sword

PUBLISHED: 13:35 23 October 2019

Verulamians' Joe Breeze came off injured against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Verulamians' Joe Breeze came off injured against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Another poor result keeps Verulamians firmly in the mire at the bottom of Herts Middlesex Division One.

This latest setback came in a 62-14 loss at Wasps FC, their fifth from the opening five league games.

Two tries and a penalty leaked in the opening 15 minutes set the tone and the mood was darkened further by injuries to scrum-half Joe Breeze and our player-coach Sam Perry.

And a youthful Wasps side continued to utilise their superior fitness to stride to a 24-7 lead by half-time.

The one bright spot for Vees was that converted try, scored by Jack Hegarty who outstripped the Wasps defence with a charge down the middle of the pitch.

A brief flourish of early second-half pressure narrowed the gap further as Ollie Askew-Fountain got another converted score but it proved to be the last hurrah as Wasps ran riot after that.

Vees go to UCSOB on Saturday in a huge game at the bottom of the table.

Most Read

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Verulamians continue to struggle as youthful Wasps put them to the sword

Verulamians' Joe Breeze came off injured against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tributes paid to St Albans restaurateur who owned the Black Lion

Former St Albans pub landlord, Ken O'Gorman, has passed away aged 85. Picture: Supplied

International and represenative honours in a busy off-season for St Albans Centurions

St Albans Centurions' Kristian Naylor. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

Councillors and campaigners react to Luton Airport expansion

St Albans MP Anne Main met with members of St Albans Quieter Skies and aviation minister Paul Maynard to discuss Luton Airport's expansion. Picture: Anne Main's office

Tabard lose first game of the season in frustrating display against Old Streetonians

George Gough got Tabard's only score at Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists