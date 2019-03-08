Verulamians continue to struggle as youthful Wasps put them to the sword
PUBLISHED: 13:35 23 October 2019
Archant
Another poor result keeps Verulamians firmly in the mire at the bottom of Herts Middlesex Division One.
This latest setback came in a 62-14 loss at Wasps FC, their fifth from the opening five league games.
Two tries and a penalty leaked in the opening 15 minutes set the tone and the mood was darkened further by injuries to scrum-half Joe Breeze and our player-coach Sam Perry.
And a youthful Wasps side continued to utilise their superior fitness to stride to a 24-7 lead by half-time.
The one bright spot for Vees was that converted try, scored by Jack Hegarty who outstripped the Wasps defence with a charge down the middle of the pitch.
A brief flourish of early second-half pressure narrowed the gap further as Ollie Askew-Fountain got another converted score but it proved to be the last hurrah as Wasps ran riot after that.
Vees go to UCSOB on Saturday in a huge game at the bottom of the table.