Verulamians delight as they bag long-awaited but well-deserved win at UCSOB

Jim McCormack kicked 10 points as Verulamians recorded an long-overdue win. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

It has been 11 long months but Verulamians finally got to taste victory again after a 20-5 success at UCSOB.

The Cotlandswick-based rugby club suffered relegation in that period and the poor start to this season has put them towards the foot of the Herts Middlesex Division One table.

But there was nothing slow about their start in Hampstead as they forced the hosts to defend heroically to keep Vees out.

Eventually the dam burst and Jack Hegarty scampered through a gap with Jim McCormack converting.

He then kicked a penalty and with their tails up young prop Rob Campbell scored a sensational long-range try close to the posts.

That meant an easy conversion for McCormack which he gobbled up before adding a penalty to the tally just before the break.

The second half wasn't as exciting as the rain intensified with neither side really finding their rhythm. UCS did manage one score but it was never going to be enough and Vees' delight at the final whistle was loud.