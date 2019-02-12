Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Repeat of spirited second half needed as Verulamians get set for crucial relegation battles

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 13 February 2019

David Coyle goes over the line to score in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Coyle goes over the line to score in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Verulamians Rugby Club’s hopes of staying in London Three North West could rest on the outcome of their home game with Finchley.

Bradley Cook puts in a tackle on Tadgh O'Donovan in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOBradley Cook puts in a tackle on Tadgh O'Donovan in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

The two sides in the bottom two places meet at Cotlandswick on Saturday with Vees 12 points adrift of their north London rivals.

Gareth Waters kicks off in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOGareth Waters kicks off in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

And they will go into that game on the back of a 70-12 defeat away to promotion-chasing Stevenage Town.

Phil Pearson holds off a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOPhil Pearson holds off a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

That said there were positives to take from the game, with Vees giving as good as they got in the second half.

Alex Banna is held up by two Vees in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOAlex Banna is held up by two Vees in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

A bullocking run by Tim Fretter, converted by Gareth Waters, brought the first score with David Coyle getting the second and there were promising performances from youngsters Tom Shenton, Robert Campbell and Sam Beaton, all under 20 years of age, and the more-experienced hands of Robin Wildey, Jim McCormack, Fretter and Darren Westhead.

James McCormack passes off the back of a ruck in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOJames McCormack passes off the back of a ruck in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

The spirited performance will be the very least required now for the final run-in.

Wes Moore carries the ball forward in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOWes Moore carries the ball forward in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andrew Malins is caught high in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOAndrew Malins is caught high in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andrew Malins passes the ball in a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOAndrew Malins passes the ball in a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Gareth Lewis looks for a gap in the defence in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOGareth Lewis looks for a gap in the defence in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Hodge is tackled in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOOBen Hodge is tackled in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nicholas Keohane slips a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOONicholas Keohane slips a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Coyle runs through to score in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOODavid Coyle runs through to score in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists