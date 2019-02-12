Repeat of spirited second half needed as Verulamians get set for crucial relegation battles
Verulamians Rugby Club’s hopes of staying in London Three North West could rest on the outcome of their home game with Finchley.
The two sides in the bottom two places meet at Cotlandswick on Saturday with Vees 12 points adrift of their north London rivals.
And they will go into that game on the back of a 70-12 defeat away to promotion-chasing Stevenage Town.
That said there were positives to take from the game, with Vees giving as good as they got in the second half.
A bullocking run by Tim Fretter, converted by Gareth Waters, brought the first score with David Coyle getting the second and there were promising performances from youngsters Tom Shenton, Robert Campbell and Sam Beaton, all under 20 years of age, and the more-experienced hands of Robin Wildey, Jim McCormack, Fretter and Darren Westhead.
The spirited performance will be the very least required now for the final run-in.
