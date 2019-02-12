Repeat of spirited second half needed as Verulamians get set for crucial relegation battles

David Coyle goes over the line to score in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Verulamians Rugby Club’s hopes of staying in London Three North West could rest on the outcome of their home game with Finchley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Cook puts in a tackle on Tadgh O'Donovan in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Bradley Cook puts in a tackle on Tadgh O'Donovan in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

The two sides in the bottom two places meet at Cotlandswick on Saturday with Vees 12 points adrift of their north London rivals.

Gareth Waters kicks off in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Gareth Waters kicks off in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

And they will go into that game on the back of a 70-12 defeat away to promotion-chasing Stevenage Town.

Phil Pearson holds off a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Phil Pearson holds off a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

That said there were positives to take from the game, with Vees giving as good as they got in the second half.

Alex Banna is held up by two Vees in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Alex Banna is held up by two Vees in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

A bullocking run by Tim Fretter, converted by Gareth Waters, brought the first score with David Coyle getting the second and there were promising performances from youngsters Tom Shenton, Robert Campbell and Sam Beaton, all under 20 years of age, and the more-experienced hands of Robin Wildey, Jim McCormack, Fretter and Darren Westhead.

James McCormack passes off the back of a ruck in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO James McCormack passes off the back of a ruck in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

The spirited performance will be the very least required now for the final run-in.

Wes Moore carries the ball forward in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Wes Moore carries the ball forward in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andrew Malins is caught high in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Andrew Malins is caught high in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andrew Malins passes the ball in a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Andrew Malins passes the ball in a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Gareth Lewis looks for a gap in the defence in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Gareth Lewis looks for a gap in the defence in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Hodge is tackled in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Hodge is tackled in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nicholas Keohane slips a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO Nicholas Keohane slips a tackle in the match between Stevenage Town v Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO