Relegation confirmed as Verulamians are blown away in first half against Cheshunt

PUBLISHED: 12:46 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 10 March 2019

Verulamians had their relegation confirmed after defeat against Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO

A gusty wind put pay to any lingering hopes of avoiding relegation as Verulamians’ fate was confirmed with a 59-12 reverse at home to Cheshunt.

They were 34-0 down by half-time and although there was a response after the break, Vees’ stay in London Three North West was finally ended.

But while the conditions played their part, the home side were also guilty of wrong choices at critical moments with too many turnovers in good attacking positions and opportunities to relieve pressure not taken.

That is not to say that Vees did not give their all and the second half saw them deliver some telling blows.

Joe Baker scoring a typical, bustling try and veteran Ollie Gardner showing a remarkable turn of speed to cut the Cheshunt defence and score close to the posts.

And there were other promising performances from Sam Beaton, Zak Zimmerman and Will Fairhead.

But fewer errors will be needed if they are to enjoy a more successful year next time out.

