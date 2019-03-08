Advanced search

Verulamians' hopes of brighter future stall in Saracens Amateurs defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:14 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 25 September 2019

Verulamians V Saracens - Callum Porter in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A lacklustre performance by Verulamians merely added to the despondency at Cotlandswick as they lost 24-12 to Saracens Amateurs.

The opening day of the Herts Middlesex Division One season also brought a loss but there were still signs of a promising future.

But they disappeared somewhat as Saracens got two unconverted tries in the first-half, partly due to their big number eight and domination in the line-out.

Vees did show greater determination at the start of the second half and were rewarded with a try, newcomer Jack Hegarty piercing the defences.

However, those efforts petered out and three steals brought two more Amateur tries to kill the resistance.

A late surge will at least offer some hope and it did bring a second try, Ross Graham getting it following good work from Hegarty and Oli Askew-Fountain and Jim McCormack adding the conversion.

But much improvement will be needed if Vees are to bounce back against Hendon on Saturday.

