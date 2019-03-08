Saracens have to keep 'doing what we do so well' says Harpenden star Sarah McKenna

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Sarah McKenna believes Saracens have to keep improving if they are to keep pace with the growth of the women's game.

The Women in Black have lifted the title in each of the two Tyrrells Premier 15s seasons so far but the Harpenden star knows that their rivals, led by Harlequins are snapping at their heels ready to take their crown.

And when the season starts again on Saturday, McKenna says her team will be ready.

"Every team is looking for a new angle to approach this league so they can get one up on each other and be more competitive," she said.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and keep investing in our culture and what we do so well.

"We've got unbelievable players and we can build on what we've got without adding too many new flavours here and there.

"That's the way the league needs to go. It's getting more physical and your squad depth needs to be larger than ever to keep up with the hard games, week-in, week-out."