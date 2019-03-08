Advanced search

Saracens have to keep 'doing what we do so well' says Harpenden star Sarah McKenna

PUBLISHED: 11:39 20 September 2019

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Sarah McKenna believes Saracens have to keep improving if they are to keep pace with the growth of the women's game.

The Women in Black have lifted the title in each of the two Tyrrells Premier 15s seasons so far but the Harpenden star knows that their rivals, led by Harlequins are snapping at their heels ready to take their crown.

And when the season starts again on Saturday, McKenna says her team will be ready.

"Every team is looking for a new angle to approach this league so they can get one up on each other and be more competitive," she said.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and keep investing in our culture and what we do so well.

"We've got unbelievable players and we can build on what we've got without adding too many new flavours here and there.

"That's the way the league needs to go. It's getting more physical and your squad depth needs to be larger than ever to keep up with the hard games, week-in, week-out."

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saracens have to keep ‘doing what we do so well’ says Harpenden star Sarah McKenna

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO

Flamstead man interviews Simon Thomas about love and loss

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley

Children protest in St Albans for climate change

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Thirty metres of hedgerow catch fire in London Colney

Thirty metres of hedgerow went up in flames on Pegrum Drive in London Colney. Picture: Google Maps

Oaklands College in St Albans grows giant pumpkins to help the homeless

Giant pumpkins are being grown at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists