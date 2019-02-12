Advanced search

Tries galore as St Albans get a little help from the students

PUBLISHED: 07:11 08 March 2019

St Albans Rugby Club put out a third team against Biggleswade with a little help from the University of Hertfordshire.

Archant

There was delight for St Albans Rugby Club as their third team took to the field against Biggleswade boosted by a “fantastic contingent” from the University of Hertfordshire.

And even though they fell to a 47-42 loss at home simply getting a side out was enough to keep the smiles on their faces.

Mick O’Shea, champion of grassroots rugby in St Albans said: “The game was an evenly-fought contest and with the team still undecided before kick-off Mark Prangnell managed to get them to gel together well.

“The old heads, one in his 50s and three in their 40s, steadied the ship and it was awe inspiring to be reminded of the sheer pace and devil-may-care ability of youth.

“The university lads to a man let rip every time they got the ball and even when the rub of the green went against them, they were sound enough to make up for any mistakes.

“Godson Ssado even scored from his own try-line.

“It was brilliant stuff and shows grassroots rugby remains strong.”

