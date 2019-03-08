Thumping good start for the new-look OA Saints
A new league for the new season will be plenty of new challenges for new Old Albanian Saints head coach Sarah McKenna.
The Saracens and England star has been elevated to the role ahead of the club's stint back in Women's Championship South.
And she got to watch her new charges, bolstered by a strong recruitment drive during the off-season, thump Reading Abbey in their first pre-season outing.
The two sides had effectively swapped places at the end of last season with Abbey going down and being replaced by the promoted Saints.
And OAs ran out comfortable 85-8 winners at Harpenden's Redbourn Lane ground.
McKenna said: "It was a good win built on the back of a strong preseason training regime.
"The players challenged themselves against the game plan which gave us great outcomes.
"In the final run towards the season we'll continue to build on this positive start."