Thoroughly entertaining clash unable to separate Tabard and Royston

George Hurford scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tabard and Royston served up a treat for the watching supporters at Cobden Hill with a 34-34 draw in London Three North West.

John Tilley got Tabard off to a great start with the opening try inside the first five minutes and that was added to by a Greg Walton effort in the corner.

Royston knocked over a penalty midway through the half and the sides would trade converted scores before the break, George Hurford touching down for Tabard after a pushover with Jack Reilly converting.

The second-half started with the hosts sleeping and Royston came out firing.

They levelled the scores fairly quickly and although Hurford got his second with 10 minutes to go they had stretched into a 34-22 lead.

But a reshuffle due to injury didn’t seem to hamper them and after Dan Calnan scampered over for a try from 40 metres, Bill Lake was bundled over by brother Wilf.

Reilly’s conversion ended a breathless contest.