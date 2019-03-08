Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thoroughly entertaining clash unable to separate Tabard and Royston

PUBLISHED: 09:04 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 13 March 2019

George Hurford scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

George Hurford scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tabard and Royston served up a treat for the watching supporters at Cobden Hill with a 34-34 draw in London Three North West.

John Tilley got Tabard off to a great start with the opening try inside the first five minutes and that was added to by a Greg Walton effort in the corner.

Royston knocked over a penalty midway through the half and the sides would trade converted scores before the break, George Hurford touching down for Tabard after a pushover with Jack Reilly converting.

The second-half started with the hosts sleeping and Royston came out firing.

They levelled the scores fairly quickly and although Hurford got his second with 10 minutes to go they had stretched into a 34-22 lead.

But a reshuffle due to injury didn’t seem to hamper them and after Dan Calnan scampered over for a try from 40 metres, Bill Lake was bundled over by brother Wilf.

Reilly’s conversion ended a breathless contest.

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden thrust themselves into promotion race with hugely significant win over Hertford

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Thoroughly entertaining clash unable to separate Tabard and Royston

George Hurford scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Sustainability Festival lines up 130 events for 2019 schedule

The Hertfordshire County Show. May 27, 2018. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

Children in Hertfordshire’s care system have had up to 10 placements in 12 months

Some children in the care system in Hertfordshire have had 10 placements in 12 months. Picture: Pexels.

Vandals damage bench in St Albans: “It is important for the community”

The vandalised bench in Batchwood. Picture: Miles Soppet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists