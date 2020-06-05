Advanced search

Premiership Rugby set target date for resumption of games

PUBLISHED: 09:33 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 05 June 2020

Saracens' Jack Singleton in action during the Gallagher Premiership match against Gloucester at Allianz Park in March. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Premiership Rugby have set a date in August for a resumption of the 2019-2020 season.

A board meeting late on Thursday agreed that Saturday, August 15, should be the target restart date following the announcement earlier in the week that clubs could make a return to training.

Chief executive Darren Childs said: “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on August 15.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to stage one, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.

“Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season.”

They added that the structure of the season would follow in due course.

Grassroots rugby had their own roadmap produced by the RFU yesterday although they did not issue any targeted date.

