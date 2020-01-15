Advanced search

Tabard throw away lead to give Royston a first win of the year

PUBLISHED: 13:29 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 15 January 2020

George Gough got Tabard's only try in the loss to Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tabard will be wondering how they allowed Royston a 16-14 success - their first win of the London Three North West season

It was secured with a last minute penalty but Tabard had enjoyed more than their fair share of possession and created numerous scoring opportunities but were unable to take enough.

The visitors put the first points on the board with a penalty on 20 minutes but Jack Reilly levelled the score 10 minutes later after Royston were caught offside and the skipper added two more kicks to give Tabard a 9-3 half-time lead.

The second half was hugely entertaining although equally as frustrating for the home support.

Royston kicked the first points of this half too but George Gough got Tabard's only try to give them a 14-6 lead with 20 minutes to go.

A converted interception try soon pulled Royston to within one point and when a penalty was given on the Tabard 22, albeit on the touchline, the visitors grabbed the victory.

